Another horrific news has appeared from the ethnic clash-hit Manipur. According to a report by the IndiaTOdayNE, an FIR has been registered at Bishnupur women's police station recently in connection with a gangrape that occurred on 3 May in Churachandpur. The FIR was filed on 9 August as a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on 3 May.

