Manipur viral video: 4 men arrested for parading women naked, police say ‘all out effort’ underway2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Manipur Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, in connection with the viral video showing the abduction and gang rape of two women. The incident took place in May but the video went viral recently, sparking widespread anger.
Manipur Police have arrested four persons in connection with the viral video which showed two women, stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and being dragged to a field.
