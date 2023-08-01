The bench then said, “It would be important in a situation where there are 6,500 FIRs we need to see how many are serious offences like bodily harm, murder, rape, violence against women children, that is how bifurcation needs to be done and investigation has to be fast tracked. From May 4 to July 27, police was not in charge. Either they were incapable or unwilling to act. Some mechanism have to be put in place by us to sort out the 6,500 FIRs. We cannot dump all these FIRs on CBI else we will make them defunct."