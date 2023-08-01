Manipur viral video case: Supreme Court slams state police, says 'investigation is too lethargic'2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:59 PM IST
- The bench observed that one thing is very clear there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs.
Amid the hearing in the Manipur violence taking place in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud slammed state police saying the latter is 'incapable of investigation'.
Amid the hearing in the Manipur violence taking place in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud slammed state police saying the latter is 'incapable of investigation'.
CJI Chandrachud said, "State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all. In 6,000 FIRs you have made 7 arrests?"
CJI Chandrachud said, "State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all. In 6,000 FIRs you have made 7 arrests?"
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
"CJI Chandrachud observes that it appears except of 1-2 FIRs there is no arrest at all. Investigation is too lethargic, FIRs registered after two months, and statements not recorded," CJI said.
"CJI Chandrachud observes that it appears except of 1-2 FIRs there is no arrest at all. Investigation is too lethargic, FIRs registered after two months, and statements not recorded," CJI said.
Apart from this, the bench observed that one thing is very clear there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs.
Apart from this, the bench observed that one thing is very clear there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs.
ALSO READ: Manipur video: On late FIRs, Supreme Court says police either 'incapable or unwilling to act'
ALSO READ: Manipur video: On late FIRs, Supreme Court says police either 'incapable or unwilling to act'
While to an incident of a woman being dragged out of a car and her son being lynched to death in Manipur, Supreme Court said the incident happened on 4 May and FIR was registered on 7 July.
While to an incident of a woman being dragged out of a car and her son being lynched to death in Manipur, Supreme Court said the incident happened on 4 May and FIR was registered on 7 July.
CJI Chandrachud observed that it appears except of 1-2 FIRs there is no arrest at all.
CJI Chandrachud observed that it appears except of 1-2 FIRs there is no arrest at all.
Replying to the SC's observation, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, "7 arrests only only in the 11 FIRs.. there is no lethargy. What is being said here will have repercussions.. we all know that."
Replying to the SC's observation, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, "7 arrests only only in the 11 FIRs.. there is no lethargy. What is being said here will have repercussions.. we all know that."
On this, the bench said that the section 161 statement indicates that they were handed over to the mob by the police. It asked, "Has the police been interrogated.. any arrests... when police recorded this statement... has the DGP care to find out if the police was booked? what has he done? what is his duty? Did they interrogate those police personnel?"
On this, the bench said that the section 161 statement indicates that they were handed over to the mob by the police. It asked, "Has the police been interrogated.. any arrests... when police recorded this statement... has the DGP care to find out if the police was booked? what has he done? what is his duty? Did they interrogate those police personnel?"
Answering to those, the SG said, "Let the CBI probe continue.. we can come with definite answers in Friday."
Answering to those, the SG said, "Let the CBI probe continue.. we can come with definite answers in Friday."
On being asked by SC if the state police will look the other 6,000 FIRs, SG said the police is focusing on the 11 FIRs.
On being asked by SC if the state police will look the other 6,000 FIRs, SG said the police is focusing on the 11 FIRs.
The bench then said, “It would be important in a situation where there are 6,500 FIRs we need to see how many are serious offences like bodily harm, murder, rape, violence against women children, that is how bifurcation needs to be done and investigation has to be fast tracked. From May 4 to July 27, police was not in charge. Either they were incapable or unwilling to act. Some mechanism have to be put in place by us to sort out the 6,500 FIRs. We cannot dump all these FIRs on CBI else we will make them defunct."
The bench then said, “It would be important in a situation where there are 6,500 FIRs we need to see how many are serious offences like bodily harm, murder, rape, violence against women children, that is how bifurcation needs to be done and investigation has to be fast tracked. From May 4 to July 27, police was not in charge. Either they were incapable or unwilling to act. Some mechanism have to be put in place by us to sort out the 6,500 FIRs. We cannot dump all these FIRs on CBI else we will make them defunct."
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.