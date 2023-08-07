comScore
Manipur viral video case: Supreme Court to resume hearing today. Details here
Supreme Court will resume hearing the petitions related to the Manipur violence case from today. The top court had asked Manipur's Director General of Police (DGP) to be present during this hearing while noting that there was an absolute breakdown of law and order and machinery of state. 

Also Read| NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

During the earlier hearing, the CJI DY Chandrachud led bench said that the updates shared with the court indicated that there was “no law from the beginning of May till the end of July" in the northeastern state. 

“The investigation is so lethargic. No arrests were made. Statements being recorded after such lapse of time. This gives the impression that there was no law and a breakdown of constitutional machinery. Maybe it is correct that arrest could not be made because police could not enter the locality… but even then there was a complete breakdown of law and order." the Supreme Court said during the earlier hearing, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the government informed the court that 6532 FIRs have been registered with respect to the Manipur violence. He also assured the Supreme Court that the Manipur viral video case had been handed over to the CBI at the earliest possible moment.

The Supreme Court bench also said that there was a need to set up a mechanism for the investigation of these cases since the state police cannot be trusted.

“There needs to be a mechanism to bifurcate these 6500 FIRs. Because the CBI cannot be burdened with all 6500 otherwise it'll result in breakdown of CBI mechanism also," CJI DY Chandrachud had said.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 06:51 AM IST
