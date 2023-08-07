Manipur viral video case: Supreme Court to resume hearing today. Details here1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Supreme Court resumes hearing on Manipur violence case, notes breakdown of law & order, no arrests made.
Supreme Court will resume hearing the petitions related to the Manipur violence case from today. The top court had asked Manipur's Director General of Police (DGP) to be present during this hearing while noting that there was an absolute breakdown of law and order and machinery of state.