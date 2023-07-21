Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is facing severe backlash over the law and order situation in the state. The Opposition parties have called for his resignation several times, a demand which was also echoed in Parliament. But, N Biren Singh has cleared he doesn't want to get into the question of resignation and his job is to bring peace to the state.

"I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them," Manipur Chief Minister said when ANI asked about the calls for his resignation.

Speaking on the arrests made in the horrific case in which women could be seen being paraded naked, the chief minister said that four arrests were made till yesterday and the police operation is still on to nab all the accused and no one will be spared.

‘Manipur society is against crime against women’

N Biren Singh said that the people of Manipur are against crime against women and are protesting across the state demanding the strictest punishment for the accused.

"People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused," N Biren Singh said.

The outrage on social media was also borne out by the fact that the incident occurred in May and the police took action in the matter only after the video went viral on 19 July. Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachidananda opened up on the matter and told The Indian Express the police “could not take any action" so far due to “lack of evidence".