Manipur viral video case: Centre cites THIS reason on referring case to CBI2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Centre has requested the Supreme Court of India to order the completion of trial, of the entire case regarding violence in Manipur, including the gang-rape case, in six months.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to investigate the Manipur viral video case that showed two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men. The Indian government's move comes after Opposition filed a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling dispensation.
