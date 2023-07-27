Manipur viral video news: CBI to probe sexual assault case, informs govt

Manipur viral video news: CBI to probe sexual assault case, informs govt1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI
India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials have informed that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe Manipur viral video case of two Kuki Zo women being stripped and paraded by a mob of Meitei men.
The official also informed news agency PTI that government is seeking trial outside of the violence hit state of Manipur. The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, the official added.
The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur.
The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.
The opposition in order to corner the Modi government and make the Prime Minister address the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on 20 July, filed a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
Speaker Om Birla has accepted the motion and a discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be held next week.
(This is a breaking news. Please come back later for more updates)
