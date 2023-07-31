CJI DY Chandrachud asks the government why the police took 14 days to register the zero FIR.
Inform us what kind of legal aid you are providing to victims, SC asks Centre and state govt.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that government has nothing to hide. This court can monitor the situation. Something coming from here or there will be hazardous, he adds.
