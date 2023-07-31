Hello User
Manipur viral video: SC says incident came to light on May 4, asks why it took police 14 days to register FIR

Manipur viral video: SC says incident came to light on May 4, asks why it took police 14 days to register FIR

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST

  • Manipur viral video: SC says incident came to light on May 4, asks why it took police 14 days to register FIR

Supreme Court of India

CJI DY Chandrachud asks the government why the police took 14 days to register the zero FIR.

CJI DY Chandrachud asks the government why the police took 14 days to register the zero FIR.

Inform us what kind of legal aid you are providing to victims, SC asks Centre and state govt.

Inform us what kind of legal aid you are providing to victims, SC asks Centre and state govt.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that government has nothing to hide. This court can monitor the situation. Something coming from here or there will be hazardous, he adds.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that government has nothing to hide. This court can monitor the situation. Something coming from here or there will be hazardous, he adds.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST
