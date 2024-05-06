Manipur weather: Heavy rains, hailstorm cause havoc, schools and colleges shut till May 7. IMD issues orange alert
Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc in various parts of Manipur on Sunday. Officials reported significant damage to several houses in areas such as Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, where hailstones caused holes in tin roofs. Additionally, videos shared online depicted strong winds blowing away hutments in different areas.