Manipur weather: Heavy rains, hailstorm cause havoc, schools and colleges shut till May 7. IMD issues orange alert

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Manipur Weather: Hailstorm in Manipur damaged houses and tin roofs, while strong winds blew away hutments. Met Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains till May 7 in Northeastern states.

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc in various parts of Manipur on Sunday. Officials reported significant damage to several houses in areas such as Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, where hailstones caused holes in tin roofs. Additionally, videos shared online depicted strong winds blowing away hutments in different areas.

Speaking on the weather forecast, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in several Northeastern states, including Manipur, till May 7.

Amid this, CM N Biren Singh announced closure of all educationals institutes till tomorrow. "All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions," the Chief Minister said in a post on X. The CM also issued helpline numbers in wake of hailstorm impacting several areas.

1. Bishnupur District: 9856401043

2. Tengnoupal District: 9366556373

3. Kakching District: 8787682707 / 9862054678

4. Tamenglong District: 9402816594

5. Imphal East District: 9366390171

6. Jiribam District: 70850 52630

7. Kangpokpi District: 81320 67577

8. Thoubal District: 7042114822 / 8787668199

9. Senapati District: 7628992200

10. Chandel District: 81199 34085

11. Churachandpur District: 8837095176

12. Kamjong District: 7630897455

13. Imphal West District: 8132854956

Many videos of hailstorm were shared on X. Videos showed how in many areas the hails formed a thick white blanket. Trees were also uprooted in many areas by the winds. Many climate activist blamed this on the massive deforestation in the state.

Meanwhile, as per IMD bulletin, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next 7 days.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Published: 06 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
