Manipur women paraded naked: Kuki survivor recounts ‘take of your clothes, or will kill you…’2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Two women were disrobed and paraded in Manipur, India, after clashes erupted between two ethnic groups. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict in the region.
The atrocious incident of two women being disrobed and paraded on the village road that occurred about two-and-half month came into focus only on Wednesday, that too, after video surfaced on the internet. The incident shows how less we know about the extent and the scale of the conflict in Manipur that claimed over 150 lives so far. People who were eyewitness to the incident express that ‘the state nor the central government have the intent or the skills to handle the situation’ and ‘you tend to lose hope…’
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×