The atrocious incident of two women being disrobed and paraded on the village road that occurred about two-and-half month came into focus only on Wednesday, that too, after video surfaced on the internet. The incident shows how less we know about the extent and the scale of the conflict in Manipur that claimed over 150 lives so far. People who were eyewitness to the incident express that ‘the state nor the central government have the intent or the skills to handle the situation’ and ‘you tend to lose hope…’

