A day after a 76 days-old video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on the internet, the main suspect, Heradas (32), was arrested in Thoubal district. He was arrested with the aid of a viral video showing him wearing a green shirt, chief minister Biren Singh.

Singh said, “After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."

Tensions are running high in the hilly areas of Manipur after a two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

In a first official response to the alleged video the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh issued a press note on Wednesday.

It had stated "As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest".

The press note was also tweeted by BJP Leader and IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

Condeming the incident,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of alleged harassment of women in the eastern state of Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Several videos have surfaced on social media which show two women paraded naked on a street in violence-hit Manipur, after allegedly being gang raped.