Manipur women paraded naked: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Smriti Irani for 'inhuman' comment, says, 'she spoke as…'
Manipur women paraded naked: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Smriti Irani for ‘inhuman’ comment, says, ‘she spoke as…’

 2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes Smriti Irani over her response to the Manipur violence, demanding her resignation and a discussion in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedialso demanded the Irani should resign citing that she is the most incompetent minister. (Ishant)Premium
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedialso demanded the Irani should resign citing that she is the most incompetent minister. (Ishant)

Slamming Smriti Irani over her comments on Manipur violence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed that the issue was raised by the Women & Child Welfare Development Minister only when she came under pressure. She also demanded that Irani should resign citing that she is the most incompetent minister.

A May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men. After the video became viral, Irani termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Responding to the tweet, Chaturvedi told ANI, “Women & Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani never spoke on this but now when there is pressure on her, she says she spoke with the CM...The most incompetent minister of the country should resign."

Chaturvedi said ‘incident puts the country to shame’ and also demanded that the issue be raised at the Parliament today

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country...Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House… This will be the first issue at the Parliament today..."

 

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

(With agency inputs)

 

20 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
