Manipur women paraded naked: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Smriti Irani for ‘inhuman’ comment, says, ‘she spoke as…’2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes Smriti Irani over her response to the Manipur violence, demanding her resignation and a discussion in Parliament.
Slamming Smriti Irani over her comments on Manipur violence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed that the issue was raised by the Women & Child Welfare Development Minister only when she came under pressure. She also demanded that Irani should resign citing that she is the most incompetent minister.
According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.
(With agency inputs)