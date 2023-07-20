Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country...Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House… This will be the first issue at the Parliament today..."

