Manipuri woman assaulted by group of men in Delhi's Saket, weeks after another racism incident

A Manipur woman was allegedly assaulted near the Saket District court on Sunday for objecting to harassment by a group of men.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place at a park near the Saket District court on Sunday evening when the woman and her friend were taking a walk.

What we know about the incident While the duo were walking, they were approached by a group of men who allegedly made inappropriate remarks.

When one of the two women objected to the comments, the situation escalated and she was assaulted by the group.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the assault and was swiftly taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

"A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

As it stands, however, suspects have not been identified and efforts are underway to trace them.

‘Sickening’ attack As news of the incident broke, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that racial bullying against people from India's northeast was not acceptable.

"Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening," wrote Sangma in a post on X.

"Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action," he added.

Sunday's incident comes weeks after a couple accused of racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

That incident occurred on February 20 when three women from Arunachal, residents of Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation by the couple, though no physical injuries were reported.

Videos of the February incident, which had gone viral, sparked widespread condemnation and outrage, following which Delhi Police registered a case.