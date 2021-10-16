Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur's Churachandpur hit by 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Manipur's Churachandpur hit by 3.7 magnitude earthquake

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 7.16 am.
09:31 AM IST

  The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 7.16 am

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 7.16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 16-10-2021, 07:16:25 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 39 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS tweeted.

On Friday an earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale had struck Lachung in Sikkim.

Meanwhile in an another related development, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude shook Assam on Thursday, a Met official said here.

The quake hit at 11.06 am and its epicentre was in Lakhimpur district, the official said.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far, sources in the police department said.

The earthquake occurred at Latitude 27.35 North and Longitude 94.19 East at a depth of 10 Km, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw told PTI.

