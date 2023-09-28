Manipur government may adopt 'one district, one force' arrangement to restore normalcy amid clashes between communities.

With an aim to restore normalcy in the northeastern state that has been disrupted due to clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, the Manipur government is likely to adopt a 'one district, one force' arrangement for better coordination of security forces.

According to the arrangement, one paramilitary force will be responsible for maintaining a law and order situation in one district, Hindustan Times reported.

A security official in Delhi informed that news outlet that the move will potentially reduce the possibilities of conflicts among forces in Manipur. He added that these paramilitary forces will work in conjunction with the state police.

However, it is pertinent to note that an official order is yet to be issued in this regard, the official said, adding that it will happen soon, as per HT reports.

Currently, India's five paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and CISF along with the Army and Assam Rifles are working together with the state police to bring back the normal situation in the region.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is visiting the violence-hit areas in Manipur.

On Wednesday, a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students days after they went missing.

Also Read: Live updates on Manipur violence news Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA which has been extended for six months, barring 19 police stations falling under the Imphal valley and an area that shares its boundary with neighboring Assam.

Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023.

Thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on 26 September. A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.

This came after several photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on the internet who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.

So far, more than 170 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

