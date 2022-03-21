BENGALURU : Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bought an apartment in Mumbai’s tony suburb Bandra west, for ₹21.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data. The 2705 sq ft apartment is on the 22nd-floor, in ‘Bhojwani Enclave’ on Pali Hill Road, and comes with three car parking spaces.

The transfer deed was registered on 10 March.

Malhotra lives in the same complex and has bought the apartment from local builder Samir Bhojwani, and paid a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore.

Bhojwani didn’t respond to an email query. Malhotra couldn’t be immediately reached.

Bhojwani, a Bandra-based developer, is known for his luxury residential buildings in Mumbai. Mint has reviewed a copy of the registration document.

In November 2021, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, which operates under the T-Series brand, bought a 3665 sq ft sea-facing apartment from Bhojwani in a building in Mumbai’s Juhu Versova Link Road for around ₹25.59 crore.

“The demand for premium apartments in prime locations in Mumbai has been high. Even after the stamp duty cut was withdrawn last year, sales momentum of luxury apartments has been strong. Like south and central Mumbai, locations such as Bandra and Juhu are much sought after, particularly by people in the film and entertainment industry," said a person familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named.

