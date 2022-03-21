Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Manish Malhotra buys Bandra apartment for 21 crore

Manish Malhotra buys Bandra apartment for 21 crore

A file photo of Manish Malhotra with Katrina Kaif.
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • The 2705 sq ft apartment is on the 22nd-floor, in ‘Bhojwani Enclave’ on Pali Hill Road, and comes with three car parking spaces.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bought an apartment in Mumbai’s tony suburb Bandra west, for 21.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data. The 2705 sq ft apartment is on the 22nd-floor, in ‘Bhojwani Enclave’ on Pali Hill Road, and comes with three car parking spaces.

BENGALURU : Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bought an apartment in Mumbai’s tony suburb Bandra west, for 21.1 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data. The 2705 sq ft apartment is on the 22nd-floor, in ‘Bhojwani Enclave’ on Pali Hill Road, and comes with three car parking spaces.

The transfer deed was registered on 10 March.

The transfer deed was registered on 10 March.

Malhotra lives in the same complex and has bought the apartment from local builder Samir Bhojwani, and paid a stamp duty of 1.05 crore.

Malhotra lives in the same complex and has bought the apartment from local builder Samir Bhojwani, and paid a stamp duty of 1.05 crore.

Bhojwani didn’t respond to an email query. Malhotra couldn’t be immediately reached.

Bhojwani didn’t respond to an email query. Malhotra couldn’t be immediately reached.

Bhojwani, a Bandra-based developer, is known for his luxury residential buildings in Mumbai. Mint has reviewed a copy of the registration document.

Bhojwani, a Bandra-based developer, is known for his luxury residential buildings in Mumbai. Mint has reviewed a copy of the registration document.

In November 2021, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, which operates under the T-Series brand, bought a 3665 sq ft sea-facing apartment from Bhojwani in a building in Mumbai’s Juhu Versova Link Road for around 25.59 crore.

In November 2021, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, which operates under the T-Series brand, bought a 3665 sq ft sea-facing apartment from Bhojwani in a building in Mumbai’s Juhu Versova Link Road for around 25.59 crore.

“The demand for premium apartments in prime locations in Mumbai has been high. Even after the stamp duty cut was withdrawn last year, sales momentum of luxury apartments has been strong. Like south and central Mumbai, locations such as Bandra and Juhu are much sought after, particularly by people in the film and entertainment industry," said a person familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named.

“The demand for premium apartments in prime locations in Mumbai has been high. Even after the stamp duty cut was withdrawn last year, sales momentum of luxury apartments has been strong. Like south and central Mumbai, locations such as Bandra and Juhu are much sought after, particularly by people in the film and entertainment industry," said a person familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!