Manish Sisodia accused in liquor 'scam' but Kejriwal is kingpin: Anurag Thakur3 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- Anurag Thakur also slammed Manish Sisodia and called him ‘Money Shh’--someone who makes money and maintains silence
Union Sports, Youth Affairs minister Anurag Thakur has taken a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with liquor scam. Thakur called Kejriwal the‘ kingpin’ of the liquor scam. “Manish Sisodia accused in liquor 'scam' but Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin," Thakur said. Additionally, the BJP minister also slammed Sisodia and called him "Money Shh"--someone who makes money and maintains silence.