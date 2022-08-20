Union Sports, Youth Affairs minister Anurag Thakur has taken a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with liquor scam. Thakur called Kejriwal the‘ kingpin’ of the liquor scam. “Manish Sisodia accused in liquor 'scam' but Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin," Thakur said. Additionally, the BJP minister also slammed Sisodia and called him "Money Shh"--someone who makes money and maintains silence.

The verbal attack by Thakur has come as Sisodia was among 15 persons booked in an FIR filed by the CBI on Friday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia's residence on Friday in connection with the alleged scam in the recently withdrawn excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The raids led to a political slugfest with Union Minister Anurag Thakur hitting out at Kejriwal and Sisodia over alleged "liquor corruption".

"No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi," Thakur said.

The Union Minister alleged that Delhi's liquor policy was withdrawn on the same day a CBI investigation was ordered into it. "If there was no scam in the liquor policy, why was it withdrawn?" Thakur asked.

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is appointed by the Centre, recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has claimed that he might be arrested soon stating that the liquor issue or the excise policy was just an excuse to target him since he was a minister under the Kejriwal government.

Sisodia alleged that the raids against him were all political and had nothing to do with the alleged violations in Delhi's Excise Policy.

"Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me... we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us... Elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP," said Sisodia while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

"Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal... whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal... I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," he said.

Pointing out that Delhi's excise policy was the best, Sisodia said," Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency and sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi government would've been getting at least ₹10,000 cr every year."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh stressed that the raids on Delhi's Deputy CM were an attempt to stop the "revolutionary work done in the education and health sector" by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"Manish Sisodia was on the front page of America's biggest newspaper New York Times. Everyone throughout the whole country is happy about it but not the BJP. He has done some extraordinary work when it comes to the health sector, be it Mohalla clinics or be it the education sector, the AAP leadership has revolutionised all of it. Now these CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to stop all of this," Sanjay Singh told the media.