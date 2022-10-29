Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday released an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi. He also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest stating he is involved in the deal.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday released an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi. He also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest stating he is involved in the deal.
The senior AAP leader, who played the audio tape at a press conference, "In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santhosh."
The senior AAP leader, who played the audio tape at a press conference, "In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santhosh."
"If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned," the Delhi deputy chief minister said.
"If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned," the Delhi deputy chief minister said.
Sisodia said the audio tape was a "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.
Sisodia said the audio tape was a "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.
"It is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy," he said. Sisodia also showed their pictures with a senior RSS leader and two Union ministers and said their connection with the BJP rank and file was evident.
"It is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy," he said. Sisodia also showed their pictures with a senior RSS leader and two Union ministers and said their connection with the BJP rank and file was evident.
“Today, a huge example has come to the fore of Operation Lotus, which is being carried out by the BJP. The way they buy legislators, they topple the elected governments.. such links have been found in Delhi and Telangana."
“Today, a huge example has come to the fore of Operation Lotus, which is being carried out by the BJP. The way they buy legislators, they topple the elected governments.. such links have been found in Delhi and Telangana."
'Operation Lotus' is a term which has been used by the BJP rivals to allege attempts of horse-trading.
'Operation Lotus' is a term which has been used by the BJP rivals to allege attempts of horse-trading.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Shah.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Shah.
Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy were arrested by Telangana Police earlier this week for allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting to the BJP.
Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy were arrested by Telangana Police earlier this week for allegedly trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting to the BJP.
In a separate press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission immediately de-recognise the BJP as a political party.
In a separate press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission immediately de-recognise the BJP as a political party.
"The BJP has become a kidnapping gang. It is no more a political party as it poaches other party MLAs to topple their government. It has become a group which murders democracy. I demand that the Election Commission immediately de-recognise the BJP," he said.
"The BJP has become a kidnapping gang. It is no more a political party as it poaches other party MLAs to topple their government. It has become a group which murders democracy. I demand that the Election Commission immediately de-recognise the BJP," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.