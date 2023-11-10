Manish Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife for 6 hours tomorrow
Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia had moved an application before Rouse Avenue court on November 9, seeking permission to meet his ailing wife for a period of five days while in custody.
A Delhi court allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 11. Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
