Manish Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife for 6 hours tomorrow

A Delhi court allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 11. Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Sisodia had moved an application before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on November 9, seeking permission to meet his ailing wife for a period of five days while in custody.
This isn't the first time Sisodia had sought the permission to meet his wife, who is reportedly suffering from multiple sclerosis. He was earlier allowed to meet her on June 3 by the Delhi High Court. However, before he could meet her at their house, Sisodia's wife was shifted to a hospital after her health deteriorated, reports claimed.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case. He is in judicial custody and is to be produced before the concerned court on Friday.
The ED has also summoned Delhi Chief Minisyer Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the case. However, he skipped the summons saying that case was "vague and motivated and unsustainable in law".
