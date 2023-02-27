Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Manish Sisodia arrested to divert people's attention from Adani-Modi nexus: KCR

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case

We condemn the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Sri Manish Sisodia by CBI, KCR said

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

In a brief statement, KCR, as Rao is also known, said the arrest is to divert people's attention from the alleged nexus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business conglomerate Adani Group.

"We condemn the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Sri Manish Sisodia by CBI. It is nothing more than diverting people's attention from Adani-Modi nexus," KCR said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

Soon after the arrest on Sunday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a statement, had said the BJP is resorting to "stealth politics" by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.

Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and "reprimand" by the Supreme Court, Rama Rao had said.

