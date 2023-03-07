Manish Sisodia case: ED to question former Delhi Deputy CM in Tihar jail today

Manish Sisodia case: ED to question former Delhi Deputy CM in Tihar jail today2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
- Yesterday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till 20 March
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Yesterday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till 20 March. Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.
Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.
During the proceedings, the CBI also accused AAP supporters as well as the media of 'politicising' the matter.
The CBI claimed the witnesses yet to be confronted are "terrified" by the conduct of the accused.
"They are giving political colour to this. Entire arguments are running in media even before the court order is passed," the CBI counsel told the court.
Sisodia was arrested on 26 February in a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
Meanwhile, the court has allowed Sisodia to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials.
He has also been permitted to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period.
Sisodia in the court said that CBI officials are "taking care of me, treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree. But they are making me sit so long 9-10 hours daily and asking the same questions again and again... it not less not mental harassment." On this, the Court directed CBI not to ask repetitive questions.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.
