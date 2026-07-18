Manish Sisodia, Dimple Yadav, other opposition leaders condemn Sonam Wangchuk's removal: Here's who said what

Opposition leaders slammed the Delhi Police after it took away activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning and admitted him to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Leaders like Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the action, with Sisodia saying in a post on X, “So, this is the solution Modi ji has given for paper leaks... Beat up with goons whoever raises their voice against paper leaks and don't let them raise their voice at all. This isn't politics, it's cowardice. What a reign of thugs..”

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Sanjay Singh claimed that Wangchuk was forcefully taken away despite being on a fast for a prolonged period of time.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Sonam Wangchuk removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site by Delhi Police on the orders of the Hon’ble High Court and expert medical advice due to his deteriorating health condition resulting from an indefinite hunger strike. 2 What actions did the Delhi Police take during Wangchuk's removal? ⌵ The Delhi Police claimed to have observed maximum restraint during Wangchuk's removal, although protestors reported that police entered in plain clothes and used white bed sheets to obstruct camera views during the incident. 3 What health condition was Sonam Wangchuk experiencing before his hospitalization? ⌵ Before his hospitalization, Sonam Wangchuk was reported to be weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration, prompting medical intervention for essential care. 4 How did opposition leaders react to Wangchuk's removal by police? ⌵ Opposition leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Dimple Yadav, condemned the action, describing it as an assault on democracy and accusing the government of suppressing voices of dissent. 5 What did Sonam Wangchuk's wife state regarding his medical care? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, stated that no medical treatment should be administered to him without the consent of his family or monitoring doctors.

"What kind of thuggery is this going on? Modi ji, this arrogance of power doesn't last long. The very youth you're beating with batons will uproot your throne. One person @Wangchuk66 who has been on a fast unto death for the past 21 days, instead of listening to his demands, was forcibly arrested and admitted to the hospital," Singh posted on X.

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AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the police entered the protest site in plain clothes and used white bed sheets to prevent videos of Wangchuk being taken.

"Shamelessness at Jantar Mantar. Goons of Modi Govt. Delhi Police dressed up in civil dress and sports shoes forcefully entering the protest site. They brought dozens of white bed-sheets to block camera views so that any violence/man-handling with Sonam Wangchuk & others is not video recorded. This is how shameless Modi Govt is," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

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TMC leader Sagarika Ghose also slammed the police for the action.

"What sort of shocking coercive state violence is this? The morally bankrupt @narendramodi regime only knows how to use the danda. UNACCEPTABLE," she posted on X.

Lok Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party Dimple Yadav said the action of the police was an 'assault on democracy'.

"Forcibly removing Sonam Wangchuk is not just one action, but an assault on democracy and the Constitution. The BJP government can no longer tolerate even peaceful protests - this is tyranny," she said in a post on X.

Arvind Kejriwal said in an X post that forcibly dealing with Wangchuk is a failure on the part of the Modi government, and also warned that ‘such arrogance’ is not right: “Such arrogance is not right. Instead of forcibly lifting them up, the Modi government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk. Instead of crushing the cockroach movement, reform the country's education and examination system. The Modi government's defeat is in forcibly dealing with Sonam Wangchuk.”

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What did the police say? The DCP New Delhi said in a post on X that Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and taken to a hospital 'as per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise'.

They also asked the protestors to vacate the place at the earliest.

"As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said, adding, "While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely."

"We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," it added.

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What did the Safdarjung Hospital say? Safdarjung Hospital acknowledged via a statement through its PRO that Wangchuk has been admitted there.

The statement said, "This is for your kind information that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently being examined by the treating doctors. An official press note will be issued shortly."

The hospital later issued another update where it said that Wangchuk is weak due to his prolonged fasting and dehydration. It added that Wangchuk's health condition is stable, but he requires continuous observation.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuck has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the statement read.

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Wangchuk's wife issues statement Gitanjali J Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, issued a statement on social media wherein she said that nothing should be administered to the activist either ‘orally or intravenous’ without taking consent from her, his family, or doctors who have been monitoring his health.

“I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days,” Angmo said in an X post.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.