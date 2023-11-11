AAP minister and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came out from Tihar jail on a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife.

Sisodia has been in jail since March 9 in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. The court allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days. The court has extended the judicial custody of Sisodia in the excise policy case till 22 November.

In June too he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

Sisodia held the post of Delhi Deputy CM besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case.

What are the charges against Manish Sisodia?

Sisodia is one of the primary accused in the in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’. According to a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Sisodia undertook major decisions and actions that were 'in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified excise policy that had huge financial implications'.

The ED and CBI had registered cases alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy.

The charges include granting undue favours to license holders, waiver or reduction of the license fee, and extension of L-1 license without the competent authority's approval. The probe agencies alleged that beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

