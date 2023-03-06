Manish Sisodia's lawyer has sought permission for the former deputy chief minister of Delhi to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period. The former education minister of Delhi government has also sought permission to be remanded in the in the vipassana cell or Meditation cell.

The Rouse Avenue Court granted permission for Sisodia to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the 14 day judicial custody. The court further directed the jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping Sisodia in the meditation cell.

The court allowed Sisodia to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials.

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), will be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till 20 March in the Delhi Excise policy ‘scam’. He was arrested on 26 February, after a eight hour interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following this he resigned from his Deputy Chief Minister Post for the Delhi Government on 28 February.

On Monday, Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court which sent the former education minister of Delhi to a 14-day judicial custody. The counsel appearing for CBI said that the CBI was not looking for a further remand but, “in the next 15 days we might seek it."

The CBI during the hearing submitted that he has not supported the investigation, and the witnesses were terrified. His party and leaders are politicizing the matter and that various important witnesses are to be examined.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.