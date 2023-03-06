Manish Sisodia lodged in meditation cell of Tihar Jail, to keep The Gita during 14-day judicial custody2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi
Manish Sisodia's lawyer has sought permission for the former deputy chief minister of Delhi to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period. The former education minister of Delhi government has also sought permission to be remanded in the in the vipassana cell or Meditation cell.
