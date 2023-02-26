Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint
  Delhi excise policy case live updates: Manish Sisodia  said the BJP was using the probe agency to take 'revenge' from him and expressed apprehension that he would be arrested

The CBI will question Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case today after he sought time from the probe agency citing the city government's ongoing budget exercise. Catch all the live updates: 

26 Feb 2023, 09:34 AM IST Going to jail for country, society not curse, it is matter of pride:Arvind Kejriwal 

Going to jail for country, society not curse, it is matter of pride: Delhi CM Kejriwal amid apprehensions of Dy CM Sisodia's arrest by CBI.

26 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM IST Security deployed outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia is to be questioned by CBI today, in connection with the liquor policy case.

26 Feb 2023, 09:21 AM IST I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months: Manish Sisodia

Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us.

I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.

 

26 Feb 2023, 09:20 AM IST Will full cooperate with CBI: Manis Sisodia

Will appear before CBI today and fully cooperate: Dy CM Manish Sisodia ahead of questioning by agency in excise policy case.

