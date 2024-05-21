'Manish Sisodia powerful, may influence material witnesses': Delhi HC rejects AAP leader's bail plea
The Delhi HC said Manish Sisodia allegedly indulged in the destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in cases related to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The high court said Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was a very powerful and influential person within the state government's power corridors and could influence witnesses in the case.