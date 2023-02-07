Days after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) is sitting on the appointment of 244 school principals, the office of Delhi LG called the allegations false and misleading. The LG office added that Sisodia had proposed to scrap 244 posts of school principals and these were "deemed abolished" as they could not be filled for five years.

The office said that the charges leveled by Manish Sisodia are "patently false, bereft of facts, wrong, deliberately misleading and in utter disregard of constitutional provisions and orders of the High Court of Delhi".

LG V K Saxena claimed that he rejected the proposal of the Deputy Chief Minister and instead advised the education department to conduct a study on the creation and abolition of the posts of principals.

During a press conference on Sunday, Manish Sisodia said that he sent the file for the appointment of 370 school principals to the office of LG, but only 126 of them were approved. While accusing LG of taking over the services department unconstitutionally, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Saxena is withholding appointments on 244 posts on “flimsy grounds."

While rejecting the claims by Sisodia, the LG office said "in fact, the Education Department, under Manish Sisodia, submitted a proposal for the revival of 126 posts and the abolition of 244 posts of principal, for approval of Lt Governor."

The LG office also quoted the memo of the finance ministry dated April 12, 2017, which said that posts remaining vacant for five years shall be "deemed abolished." The pots falling in the "deemed abolished" category cannot be filled without the permission of the competent authority.

Out of the 370 posts, 126 were vacant for around 2 years while 244 were vacant for more than 5 years bringing them into the purview of the "deemed abolished" category, the LG office said.

The recent development came against the backdrop of strained relations between LG VK Saxena and the Government of Delhi over the government teachers' training program in Finland. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the LG office has returned the file twice inquiring into the cost-benefit analysis of the program.

(With inputs from PTI)