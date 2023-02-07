Manish Sisodia proposed abolition of 244 posts of school principals: Delhi LG
- The recent development came against the backdrop of strained relations between LG VK Saxena and the Government of Delhi over the government teachers' training program in Finland
Days after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) is sitting on the appointment of 244 school principals, the office of Delhi LG called the allegations false and misleading. The LG office added that Sisodia had proposed to scrap 244 posts of school principals and these were "deemed abolished" as they could not be filled for five years.
