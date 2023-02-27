The CBI on Sunday that Delhi's Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia did not co-operate the investigation in the Delhi liquor policy case and the ‘answers were not satisfactory’. Sisodia, who was arrested today, was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over eight hours.

Manish Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested, CBI said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The investigating agency also said, “The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and in charge Excise Minister Manish Sisodia and14 others in connection with alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons."

Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was questioned for about eight hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy, which has since been scrapped. The CBI officials reportedly asked him about his alleged connection with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, as well as details of message exchanges from multiple phones related to the excise policy.

The Delhi minister will be produced before the designated court tomorrow, CBI said.

Meanwhile, defending Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his arrest is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal and along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support.

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Centre, he said, "We are witnessing how gentlemen, patriots, good and honest people are being arrested and jailed in the country. No action is taken against those who looted crores of rupees of banks because they are their friends."

"These people do not have the courage to even serve a notice to them because they are their friends. The entire country is watching. People are watching and they will respond to it," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)