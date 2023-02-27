Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was questioned for about eight hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy, which has since been scrapped. The CBI officials reportedly asked him about his alleged connection with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, as well as details of message exchanges from multiple phones related to the excise policy.