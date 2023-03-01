Manish Sisodia's resignation letter: ‘I am not their target, Kejriwal is…’
In a lengthy resignation letter the Aam Aadmi Party insisted that the allegations were ‘lies’ perpetuated by people who were ‘scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of truth'.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from his post on Tuesday after being arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In a lengthy resignation letter the Aam Aadmi Party insisted that the allegations were ‘lies’ perpetuated by people who were ‘scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of truth'.
