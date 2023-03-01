Manish Sisodia's resignation letter: ‘I am not their target, Kejriwal is…’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from his post on Tuesday after being arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In a lengthy resignation letter the Aam Aadmi Party insisted that the allegations were ‘lies’ perpetuated by people who were ‘scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of truth'.

“I am not their target, you are. Because today not only Delhi, the people of the whole country view you as a leader who has a vision for the country and by implementing that vision, also has the ability to bring big changes in the lives of the people," the Delhi CM's top lieutenant asserted in a letter to the CM.

He opined that Kejriwal had now become a ‘name of hope’ for crores of people across India who were facing problems such as ‘economic crisis, poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption’.

Also read: Delhi to get new ministers, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to be promoted

AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and fellow AAP leader Satyendar Jain have both resigned after being detained by the authorities (in separate cases). Key faces of the Kejriwal-led city government, they had been instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises.

“Many FIRs have been registered against me and preparations are on to register many more. They tried hard to make me leave your side. Tried to scare me, threatened me, lured me. When I did not bow down before them, today they have arrested me and put me in jail," Sisodia continued.

Dubbing those arrested amid India's freedom struggle as his ‘inspiration’ the senior politician said that he did not fear going to jail. The AAP leader said that the ‘truth’ would be revealed in due course and the allegations against him proven false.

“I know the conspirators are putting me in jail to harass you and I. But I think that these conspiracies of theirs will strengthen our fight for the politics of truth. They can lock us and our colleagues in jail but cannot stop our spirits from touching the heights of the sky," he added, opining that the situation could in actuality boost morale.

(With inputs from agencies)