With the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain quit the Delhi cabinet on 28 February.

Following the resignation by two cabinet ministers, which were accepted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a cabinet shuffle is soon going to take place in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi.

As per the details, Sisodia used has been in charge of 18 ministries, while on the other side, Satyendar Jain used to look after the health portfolio. However, her has been in Tihar jail for 10 months after being arrested on money laundering charges.

The resignations of Delhi Ministers arrived after BJP questioned why arrested leaders were still in the Delhi government. Now, Kejriwal's cabinet consists of 5 ministers only.

New change expected:

Looking at the Cabinet minister's list, senior AAP Minister Gopal Rai, who currently heads portfolios like Development, General Administration Department, and Environment, Forest and Wild life, can be allotted Sisodia's portfolio of Public Works Department, Urban Development, Industries, Employment and Land & Building.

While, Kailash Gahlot can be allotted Vigilance, Services, and Labour. Imran Hussian can be allotted Irrigation and Flood Control and Water portfolio.

Meanwhile, till the time a final conclusion on Cabinet expansion is not reached, CM Kejriwal will most probably handle Planning, Education, Health, Finance and Home.

However, news agency ANI's sources claim portfolios of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia likely to be given to Delhi cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, while no new minister will be sworn in as of now.