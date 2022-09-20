Manish Sisodia says 11 upcoming hospitals to boost health infra in Delhi

During the meeting, officials said construction of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of this year, whereas the remaining will be done by mid-2023.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the upcoming 11 hospitals in the national capital will boost health infrastructure and also help in efficiently fighting emergencies like the Covid pandemic.
These upcoming 11 hospitals which will increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi government-run hospitals by 10,000.
The statement was made by Sisodia in a review meeting with PWD officials and the health department where they reviewed the progress of construction works.
The deputy CM directed officials to complete all construction works on time and ensure quality standards are maintained.
During the meeting, officials said construction of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of this year, whereas the remaining will be done by mid-2023.
Of the 11 hospitals being constructed, four will have a capacity of 3,237 beds while seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds, Sisodia said.
"These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like the COVID pandemic and emergency cases efficiently. These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi's health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities," the minister said.
To deal with emergency and critical cases, the Delhi government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent, officials said.
The new ICU hospital being built at Sarita vihar with a capacity of 336 ICU beds, will have state-of-the-art facilities, including a waiting area with high capacity, registration room, electric room, staff room, emergency room, nurse station and fire control room on the first floor.
In the meeting, Sisodia also reviewed the progress of construction of mohalla clinics.
Officials said 12 new mohalla clinics in different areas of Delhi are ready. Apart from this, the construction work of 52 mohalla clinics is going on in full swing.
Sisodia said these clinics should be started at the earliest so that the general public can avail health facilities here.
The minister said more than 500 mohalla clinics have been set up by the government at various places in Delhi, where 70,000 people get treatment every day.
Currently, the national capital has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases, with over 100 people being diagnosed with the infection in the last one week, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to nearly 400 so far this year, according to PTI report.
According to a civic body report released on Monday, 152 cases have been reported in this month alone till September 17. Last week on Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said mosquito breeding was found at public places and government offices, including a police academy and a metro station, during an anti-dengue drive following which legal measures were taken.
Meanwhile, the monkeypox cases in Delhi has also climbed to nine as another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus on Monday. With the recent case, India's tally has now rose to 14, official sources have said.
The woman who tested positive for the monkeypox virus is 30 years old. She was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi.
