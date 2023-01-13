Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging him to conduct mayoral polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before 30 January.
Citing the long delay in the elections for the office of MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the Deputy CM in its proposal has sent to conduct the elections on 18, 20, 21 or 24 January.
In a tweet, Sisodia wrote, "A proposal has been sent to the LG to hold the mayoral elections in Delhi on 18, 20, 21 or 24 January. Requested that MCD is working without a mayor for the last 8 months. Therefore, it is not good to delay further. The MCD officials had sent the proposal of the meeting to the Delhi government on January 30."
The proposal was sent after MCD officers sought the Delhi government's nod to conduct elections on January 30.
The new date for the mayoral polls in MCD was decided after the maiden meeting of the MCD house in the Civic Centre witnessed a ruckus over the swearing-in of the alderman, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sloganeering against each other
High drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was unified last year.
High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.
Aam Aadmi Party, which won the MCD polls, with 134 seats has fielded two candidates - Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. While Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll.
The MCD House comprises 250 elected councillors. The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and the AAP's three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker will also participate in the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Delhi will pick a new mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker of the house.
Six members of the standing committee will also be elected. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar from AAP. Kamal Bagri has been nominated from BJP for the deputy mayor's role. Seven candidates are in the fray for 6 posts on the Standing Committee. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Amil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Chowdhary while BJP has Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra as its candidates for the Standing Committee.
The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.
