Home >News >India >Manish Sisodia slams BJP, says Delhi CM's video on farm laws is doctored
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI Photo)
Manish Sisodia slams BJP, says Delhi CM's video on farm laws is doctored

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 02:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister targetted the Modi government and said that it has lost its credibility

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the viral video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promoting farm laws is doctored.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Sisodia said, "Yesterday BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji stating benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it, but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post a distorted video clip of Arvind ji to establish the credibility of the laws."

Further, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister targetted the Modi government and said that it has lost its credibility.

"Today, not only BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji," he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had not been able to convince the country that the farm laws were beneficial and were resorting to defame the farmers. "The people of the country have realised that the people behind the violence at Red Fort were from the BJP and not farmers. They have lost all credibility," Sisodia said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra on Saturday shared a video of Arvind Kejriwal and said, "Sir ji (Arvind Kejriwal) counts the benefits of farms laws. See video."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With agency inputs

