The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for three more days. The probe agency told a Delhi court that the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader was ‘still non-cooperative’ after five days of custodial interrogation.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Manish Sisodia opposes the CBI application seeking an extension of remand. He argued that the extension was ‘not justified’.

The probe body had produced Sisodia before the court on Saturday amid heavy security presence as the five day custody granted to it ran out. As the hearing continued, AAP supporters had staged a protest in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises, raising slogans.

