‘Manish Sisodia still non-cooperative’: CBI tells court after 5-day custody for probe in Delhi excise 'scam'1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for three more days. The probe agency told a Delhi court that the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader was ‘still non-cooperative’ after five days of custodial interrogation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×