Home / News / India /  ‘Manish Sisodia still non-cooperative’: CBI tells court after 5-day custody for probe in Delhi excise 'scam'

‘Manish Sisodia still non-cooperative’: CBI tells court after 5-day custody for probe in Delhi excise 'scam'

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Anwesha Mitra
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for three more days. The probe agency told a Delhi court that the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader was ‘still non-cooperative’ after five days of custodial interrogation. 

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Manish Sisodia opposes the CBI application seeking an extension of remand. He argued that the extension was ‘not justified’. 

The probe body had produced Sisodia before the court on Saturday amid heavy security presence as the five day custody granted to it ran out. As the hearing continued, AAP supporters had staged a protest in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises, raising slogans. 

More to come…

