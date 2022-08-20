Manish Sisodia takes dig at CBI, attends event soon after raids2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 12:34 PM IST
Manish Sisodia is accused of irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister attended an event on August 20 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided several places related to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. He earlier said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation.