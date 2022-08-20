Delhi Deputy Chief Minister attended an event on August 20 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided several places related to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. He earlier said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read: CBI raids on Manish Sisodia: 10 points to know

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is accused of irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. The AAP leadership has denied the accusations. As a result of the raids, there were verbal battles between the AAP and the BJP. Raids were carried out in seven states and about 31 locations in Delhi-NCR in relation to an alleged excise scam. In an FIR filed in the matter, the investigative agency listed 15 suspects, including Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia said he had given it a second thought whether he should attend the event after the CBI raid and then decided in favour of it.

Also Read: People with Covid booster doses safer than others, hospitalisations lower: Manish Sisodia

“Yesterday, for the entire day, I was among some unwanted and uninvited guests. Nobody likes to invite them or to be with them," the Delhi deputy CM said. “This is what I'm made to do, not what I was being made to do yesterday."

#WATCH | "...Yesterday I was among some unwanted & uninvited guests...This (participating in an event) is what I'm made to do, not what I was being made to do y'day," says Delhi Dy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia



His residence was raided by CBI in the Excise policy case yesterday pic.twitter.com/NGhgzetaDb — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Sisodia is not the only one to take a dig at the CBI. On August 20, former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal mocked the CBI by calling it a "uncaged parrot" right now. He attacked the CBI by comparing it to an uncaged parrot with saffron-colored plumes.

Also Read: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleges a scam of ₹6000 crores in MCD

"CBI, once a "caged parrot" is now uncaged. Now, its plumes are saffron Its wings are ED It parrots what his Master says!" said Sibal in a tweet.

The former minister made his statement after the CBI searched Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Friday in relation to the recently withdrawn excise policy of the AAP administration.

Also Read: Delhi LG suspends 11 officials over lapses in implementation of excise policy

In line with the CBI's probe into the suspected irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought in November 2021, raids were carried out in seven states across the nation. In this regard, the CBI has filed a FIR.

(With agency inputs)