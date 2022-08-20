Manish Sisodia takes dig at CBI, attends event soon after raids

Manish Sisodia takes dig at CBI, attends event soon after raids2 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Manish Sisodia is accused of irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister attended an event on August 20 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided several places related to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. He earlier said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is accused of irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. The AAP leadership has denied the accusations. As a result of the raids, there were verbal battles between the AAP and the BJP. Raids were carried out in seven states and about 31 locations in Delhi-NCR in relation to an alleged excise scam. In an FIR filed in the matter, the investigative agency listed 15 suspects, including Sisodia.
Manish Sisodia said he had given it a second thought whether he should attend the event after the CBI raid and then decided in favour of it.
“Yesterday, for the entire day, I was among some unwanted and uninvited guests. Nobody likes to invite them or to be with them," the Delhi deputy CM said. “This is what I'm made to do, not what I was being made to do yesterday."
Sisodia is not the only one to take a dig at the CBI. On August 20, former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal mocked the CBI by calling it a "uncaged parrot" right now. He attacked the CBI by comparing it to an uncaged parrot with saffron-colored plumes.
"CBI, once a "caged parrot" is now uncaged. Now, its plumes are saffron Its wings are ED It parrots what his Master says!" said Sibal in a tweet.
The former minister made his statement after the CBI searched Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Friday in relation to the recently withdrawn excise policy of the AAP administration.
In line with the CBI's probe into the suspected irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought in November 2021, raids were carried out in seven states across the nation. In this regard, the CBI has filed a FIR.
(With agency inputs)
