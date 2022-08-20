Manish Sisodia takes dig at CBI, attends event soon after raids

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is accused of irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. The AAP leadership has denied the accusations. As a result of the raids, there were verbal battles between the AAP and the BJP. Raids were carried out in seven states and about 31 locations in Delhi-NCR in relation to an alleged excise scam. In an FIR filed in the matter, the investigative agency listed 15 suspects, including Sisodia.

