Manish Sisodia to remain in jail as Delhi court rejects bail plea in CBI case2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed Manish Sisodia's bail plea in a CBI case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to remain in jail after the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed his bail plea on Friday. The senior AAP leader had been arrested by the CBI earlier this year in connection with alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the state's now scrapped excise policy.
