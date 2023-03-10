Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has written a letter from Tihar Jail, questioning why education has been sidelined in India despite its critical importance. He stated that if politics had devoted its resources and energy towards education, every child in the country would have had access to quality schools like developed countries.

Sisodia compared the politics of jail to the politics of education, stating that it is easier to silence dissent by imprisoning critics than to establish quality educational institutions for all children in the country.

He noted that the politics of education empowers the nation, not the individual leader, and if every child receives education and becomes a responsible citizen, the country will progress.

He further wrote that the success of education in Delhi has influenced the voters of Punjab, who voted for better education, government schools, and colleges. Non-BJP, non-Congress state governments have started to learn from each other's experiences and experiments on education. Even BJP-ruled states, with poorly managed government schools, have started advertising education on TV.

Sisodia believes that India's future lies in the politics of education, not in the politics of jail. He emphasised that education and politics are interconnected and that India will emerge as a world leader not through the strength of its jails, but through the strength of its education system. Despite the current dominance of the politics of jail in Indian political discourse, he is hopeful that education will take the lead in the future.

In the letter, Sisodia also mentioned instances where individuals were threatened with imprisonment for expressing dissent. He questioned why leaders who have attained positions of power have not established excellent schools and colleges for the youth of the country.

He stated that the issue with the politics of education is that it takes a lot of effort to motivate children, parents, and teachers. In contrast, in prison politics, it is easy to pressure investigating agencies to send someone to jail.

Sisodia's letter concludes with his hope that education will become a national priority, and the politics of jail will be marginalised, and jails will start closing down.