Manish Sisodia writes letter from Tihar Jail, slams BJP's ‘Prison Politics’2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Manish Sisodia, in his letter, questions why leaders who have attained positions of power have not established excellent schools and colleges for the youth of the country.
Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has written a letter from Tihar Jail, questioning why education has been sidelined in India despite its critical importance. He stated that if politics had devoted its resources and energy towards education, every child in the country would have had access to quality schools like developed countries.
