Manish Sisodia writes letter from Tihar Jail, slams BJP's ‘Prison Politics’

Sisodia believes that India's future lies in the politics of education, not in the politics of jail. He emphasised that education and politics are interconnected and that India will emerge as a world leader not through the strength of its jails, but through the strength of its education system. Despite the current dominance of the politics of jail in Indian political discourse, he is hopeful that education will take the lead in the future.

