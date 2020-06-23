Manish Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, Anil Baijal seeking rollback of new rule

NEW DELHI : Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has written to Union Home minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal seeking the roll back of the rule under which every patient who has been tested positive for the coronavirus has to visit a facility for assessment.

Upon assessment it is to be decided if the person quarantines at home or at a facility.

In the letter, which has been written in Hindi to both Home minister and LG Baijal, Deputy CM Sisodia goes on to say that the decision has caused a lot of consternation among the people who are testing positive for Coronavirus.

Everyone who is testing positive is facing a dilemma as to how one will go to an isolation facility and if he is found safe for home quarantine how will he return home.

Sisodia goes on to add that in recent days 3,000 people are testing positive for the virus and how are we going to get ambulances to take patients to assessment centers.

Sisodia says that arrangement that was their previously be returned to where doctors after finding out patients condition advised them over the phone was working and should be returned to.

As per latest data released there have been a total of 62,655 cases in Delhi, out of which 23,820 are active.

