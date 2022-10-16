Manish Sisodia writes to LG Saxena hours after CBI summons: ‘Pay attention…’2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- I want to draw your attention towards the worsening law and order in Delhi, Manish Sisodia wrote
In a veiled attack, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday in a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pointed out several issues including rising crime in the city. “It feels like Delhi has now become the crime capital," Sisodia said. This came hours after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned him in a case related to the liquor policy.