In a veiled attack, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday in a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pointed out several issues including rising crime in the city. “It feels like Delhi has now become the crime capital," Sisodia said. This came hours after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned him in a case related to the liquor policy.

“I want to draw your attention towards the worsening law and order in Delhi," read a rough translation of the letter Sisodia wrote to the governor, who gave a clearance to the CBI investigation into the capital's liquor policy, as reported by HT.

On Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area murder case, Sisodia said the culprits fled the scene and police have only been giving assurances of timely action to the family.

“At this time, what must his family be going through? The way the murders have been increasing this month in Delhi, one after the other, it breaks my heart," Sisodia said

“Criminals have no fear of the law. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of upholding law and order in Delhi. The Delhi Police reports to you directly. I request you to please pay some attention to this too," the deputy CM said.

Delhi Dy CM @msisodia writes to @LtGovDelhi over law and order situation in the national capital in view of Baljit Nagar murder incident@htTweets pic.twitter.com/BUI3hBGARn — Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) October 16, 2022

The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

The federal probe agency has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before it at its headquarters here at 11 am on Monday, they added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."