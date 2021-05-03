Manish Sisodia writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks cryogenic tankers to carry oxygen

"The Government of India allocates medical oxygen to the various States and Delhi is grateful to the various efforts of the Government of India in augmenting the supply of medical oxygen. From the initial allocation of 378 MT per day, the Government of India has increased the allocation to 490 MT on April 24 and thereafter to 590 MT. The additional allocation to Delhi has been made from the plants located more than 1,500 km from Delhi i.e., Durgapur, Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar" the letter said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}