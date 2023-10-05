Manish Sisodia's bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED, says 'case inferences will fall flat in 2 minutes'
Supreme Court further asked if there is any evidence that connects the proceeds of alleged money laundering with Manish Sisodia
Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) if they have any evidence of bribery against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy scam case. While hearing the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, the apex court remarked that the inferences in the case against Manish Sisodia seem to be based on hearsay and will fall flat in two minutes.