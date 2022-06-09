Manish Taneja left a high-paying job; his company Purplle is now India’s newest unicorn3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 02:29 PM IST
If you are wondering who the man is, you may know the company he has built - Purplle.
If you are wondering who the man is, you may know the company he has built - Purplle.
Listen to this article
Manish Taneja’s LinkedIn profile reads: “Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of scaling an internet startup, raising capital, building 100 people plus teams. Skilled in Equity Research, Options, Equities, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity. Strong entrepreneurship professional with a Passed CFA - Level 3 focused in Finance from CFA Institute."